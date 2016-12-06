Paper magazine is known for delivering some of the most jaw-dropping covers in the game. (Remember that now-infamous Kim K. edition?) So, we should have known better than to think we’d see Bella Hadid make her debut for the mag looking...like Bella Hadid. Sure enough, in this month’s issue, the model's long dark hair, dewy skin, and all-around New York-by-way-of-Malibu aura are all but erased. In their place, a look that would make even the biggest fans do a double take.
For starters, Hadid trades in her signature dark hair for platinum blond, and her dripping-wet style is slicked-back. Her makeup for the shoot makes "edgy" seem like an understatement: She wears multicoloured and rhinestone-encrusted lips in one look; the other features deep-malachite lips and eyes.
The vibe is about as far away as you could get from last week's Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — or any pictorial, runway, or campaign she's ever been part of. And we’re here for it — surprise piercings and all.
