According to the star's Instagram Story, she's leaning into her new — and inadvertent — fringe. "PSA: This is not a haircut," Lipa posted to her Story, along with a close-up shot of the choppy, platinum-blonde baby bangs . "It's bleach breakages, but I'm runnin' with it." Accidental or not, Lipa is now on a running list of celebs endorsing the shag comeback — and looking really cool doing it.