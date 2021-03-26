I Tried The DIY Aloe Vera Hair Mask That’s All Over TikTok

The sliminess didn't bother me much — but the smell did. I've used pure aloe vera gel products in the past and they haven't smelled like anything at all, but this had a very pungent aroma, like raw onions. I don't know if it was my plant or if all fresh aloe vera smells like this, but it wasn't pleasant and it filled the entire bathroom. Even though it was pretty awful, I was still swayed by the videos and proceeded to rub the gel all over my dry roots, lengths, and ends. The idea is that you let it work its magic for 30 minutes and then wash your hair as normal. So far, so simple. One thing I would recommend is keeping the leaves away from anything white, as the bright green slime stained my new fluffy towels.