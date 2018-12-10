How To Breathe New Life Into Dry, Damaged Hair

"Windswept hair," as the advertisers would have it, is tousled (whatever that means) with a shine that never looks greasy — even though it hasn't been washed in days. It looks like it would be as soft as velvet to the touch. But in reality, our hair looks more like we've been fiddling with some wiring with soaking-wet hands after we've walked two blocks in a winter breeze. (Fun fact: Not everyone's locks dry to perfection when exposed to the elements.)
In fact, our hair is staticky (blame our favorite winter beanie), tangled, and just plain dry from September to February when we overexpose it to scratchy wool fabrics, bleach, stale plane air, heat, and hot tools, yet we expect it to bounce back after each shampoo. So what to do when a blow-dry leaves it looking dull, or a good comb-out still leaves it flat?
First, don't freak out. There are plenty of solutions to get your hair back on track — the majority of which can be tried and tested sink-side. Here's the hair repair drill, ahead.
