Holiday hair, as the advertisers would have it, is soft, tousled (whatever that means), waist length, with natural highlights and a shine only comparable to the sun, under which it basks. It looks too, like it would be soft as velvet to the touch. But in reality our summer barnet looks more like we've been fiddling with some wiring with soaking-wet hands.



When we emerge from the sea, like a poor man's Halle Berry, our hair is crunchy to the touch, and it seems to remain as such when we return home and sit back at our desks. Sun, sea, chlorine, pollution, straighteners, bleach, hair-ties and over-washing – we really torture our tresses, don't we? And, we expect it to bounce back each time. So what to do when hot hair just doesn't look hot anymore? When a blow-dry still leaves it looking dull, or a good comb-out still leaves it flat?



Firstly. Do. Not. Freak. There are plenty of solutions to get your hair back on track – the majority of which can be tried and tested sink-side. Honestly, there's lots you can do, even if your hair is suffering from acute heat-exhaustion. Here's the drill...





