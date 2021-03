I Tried The “Skin Icing” Trend All Over TikTok

The tool is essentially an ice massage roller: Tiny little spheres are suspended in the roller itself and freeze when placed in a chiller. 001 Skincare advises using the Alpha Glow Flash Facial alongside the roller, but my skin doesn't get on too well with exfoliating alpha-hydroxy acids so I used The Inkey List Symbright Moisturizer to provide enough slip. It took a few moments to adjust to the freezing cold sensation, which I have to admit took my breath away at first, but it actually felt relaxing as my skin got used to the cold and the pressure. I started on my cheeks and moved to the sides of my nose and lips, which are the puffiest parts of my face in the morning. According to the instructions, rolling upwards helps lift and contour, and pressing in a certain area de-puffs.