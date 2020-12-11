These Are The Best Acne Treatments We’ve Tried All Year

This year has taught us that there's no such thing as being too prepared or cautious — especially during a global pandemic. It's a truth that's present in many areas of life — even in our skin-care routine. For some people with acne, you may have diligently followed a regimen to keep bumps at bay. Others may be seeing the effects of external stressors show up in the form of new breakouts (we're looking at you, maskne).
No matter where you fall on the spectrum, there's never been a better time to incorporate an acne-fighting treatment into your routine regularly. Ahead, we rounded up our favorites from our Beauty Innovator Awards, including multi-purpose patches that will help you get ahead of the pimple life-cycle, serums that'll refine your complexion, and oil that'll make you question everything you've ever been told about oil and breakouts.
