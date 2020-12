These Are The Best Acne Treatments We’ve Tried All Year

This year has taught us that there's no such thing as being too prepared or cautious — especially during a global pandemic. It's a truth that's present in many areas of life — even in our skin-care routine. For some people with acne, you may have diligently followed a regimen to keep bumps at bay. Others may be seeing the effects of external stressors show up in the form of new breakouts ( we're looking at you, maskne ).