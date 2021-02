Victoria Beckham Swears By This Glowing Skin Trick & It’s Completely Free

Victoria's posh aesthetic is iconic but did she ever wish she could experiment with makeup and fashion outside of that classic look she was so synonymous with? "I wouldn't say there was anything that scared me other than too much makeup but pink lipstick was something that I always turned my nose up at because I used to think it was a bit old fashioned," said Victoria. "I sometimes work with makeup artist Wendy Rowe and a couple of years ago she started using a pink lipstick on me. What I realised is if you add a bit of pink to a nude lip, even if it's in the centre of your mouth for example, it's really fresh and different. But I always felt quite free to try new looks, whether that was makeup or fashion. I think you figure out by the time you get to my age what works and what's fun but maybe not the most flattering. I still like to change things up because we all get stuck in a rut and it's important to stay fresh."