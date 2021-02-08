Victoria Beckham Swears By This Glowing Skin Trick & It’s Completely Free

"Clean is what I look for in my products," said Victoria. "It is centred around the ingredients that we use, ensuring that they are safe, free from harmful toxins and are high performance. Taking a clean approach was the priority and before starting the brand I spent over a year consulting with experts and really educating myself about ingredients. I found it confusing, to be completely honest. It was very time-consuming, finding out exactly what ingredients were in which products, but I've realised that you don't have to compromise. You can create really great formulas that work. We always use the hashtag #notperfect because we are not perfect. But we are doing pretty well and we looked at every single area to make the products kind to ourselves and the environment. Even the outer packaging uses 100% post-consumer waste and minimal plastic."