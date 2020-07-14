Brooklyn Beckham Is Engaged To Nicola Peltz & The Wedding Will Apparently Be Lavish

This chaotic time on our planet has proved to be a make-or-break for most couples. For model/photographer Brooklyn Beckham and actress Nicola Peltz, at least, it’s definitely the former.
Over the weekend, the twentysomethings announced on Instagram that they got engaged two weeks ago, despite being together for only nine months. The couple even are reportedly planning to hold two sumptuous weddings in their home countries of England and the United States, which are estimated to cost more than $5 million (£4m).
"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx," Beckham wrote on Instagram, in a photo taken by his younger sister Harper. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."
Peltz posted the news as well, writing on Instagram, "you’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift."
The value of the diamond engagement ring he gave to his fiancée has been estimated to be about $150,000 (£120,000).
These lavish costs may seem doable if you're the son of celebrity power couple David and Victoria Beckham (together worth around $450 million), but even more so when you factor in the Peltz' billionaire status. Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz, is one of the biggest names in the frozen-food business and an investor, sitting on the board of major food behemoths such as Wendy's, Procter & Gamble, and Sysco. He's reported to be worth around $1.7 billion (£1.3bn).
Nicola Peltz got her first major role as Katara in The Last Airbender in 2010, and later co-starred in A&E's Bates Motel. In 2016, she dated Justin Bieber and later dated Anwar Hadid for over a year. Before meeting Peltz, Beckham had a long on-and-off again relationship with actress Chloë Grace Moretz.
Former Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria showed her excitement about her son's engagement on social media by posting the same picture of the couple. "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married!" she wrote. "Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x."