After seeing how much my skin and hair improved after just a week on the island, I checked an absurd amount of aloe products in my suitcase and headed home a changed woman. After a few months of incorporating the ingredient into my routine, I started noticing substantial results. My acne cleared up, my combination skin became more balanced, my redness subsided, and even my fine lines and wrinkles started to fade. “The hydrating and antioxidant benefits of aloe may provide anti-aging benefits to the skin,” Dr. Zeichner says. “There is data to suggest that aloe has antimicrobial properties and may be useful as an adjunctive treatment for acne.” That's not to say that aloe replaced every ingredient on my bathroom shelf — retinoids lactic acids , and vitamin C did most of the heavy lifting — but it was the first time my skin reacted positively to those ingredients without looking dry or ruddy in the process.