According to Düsseldorf, Germany-based aesthetic doctor Barbara Sturm, MD, aloe is one of the first ingredients she ever encountered in skin care — and she’s used it in her practice ever since. “Growing up, my mother had an aloe plant in the house. She would snap off a piece and rub the gel-like pulp on our cuts and burns,” says Dr. Sturm. “She was a chemist, and she did it because it worked.”