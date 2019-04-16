OK, quick refresher for everyone who missed their Weed 101 class. Hemp and marijuana are different varieties of the cannabis sativa plant. Cannabis sativa seed oil is extracted from the hemp plant by pressing the seeds. It’s super rich in omega fatty acids, gamma linolenic acids, and vitamin E, making it a moisturizing powerhouse. It’s also v. low in CBD — the non-psychoactive compound that everyone is saying is going to solve all of our health problems, and there’s no THC — the part of weed that gets you high. So when beauty brands say there’s cannabis in their products, it’s usually just a trendy way of saying hemp oil. Are you confused and stressed now with a sudden intense need to moisturize? These products have got you.
