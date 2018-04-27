Sir John Explains How Beyoncé's Coachella Makeup Stayed On All Night Long

Coachella came and went in two short weekends — but Beychella is forever. We're still talking about every moment jam-packed into Beyoncé's 26-song set. The Black feminist nods. The HBCU and Greek life shoutouts. The Destiny's Child reunion. Her dance-off with Solange. Oh, and her custom-made Balmain outfits that were paired with iridescent, fringed Christian Louboutin boots. But we weren't too distracted by what she was wearing to ignore her makeup, which was cleverly crafted to last all night by her longtime makeup artist, Sir John.
"I wanted to bring a beautiful halo of glow to something that was already so magical," he says of the inspiration behind Bey's looks. And it appears that the L'Oreal Paris Celebrity Makeup Artist has shine on the mind, because he couldn't get enough of all the glittery highlighter that he spotted while going incognito in Indio. Now, he's taking those same elements and helping us recreate them for the rest of festival season. "What constitutes festival glam is an unorthodox view of what you think beauty is," he notes. "It could be anything from Afropunk to V Festival in London, to Coachella, to Burning Man. It doesn't matter where you're going. It's about the spirit you want to take on."
Ahead, get the details on the products that Sir John is gravitating towards this festival season — plus one that he used on Beyoncé herself. (Casual.)