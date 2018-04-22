Anyone assuming that Beyoncé’s weekend two performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival could not possibly top last week’s jaw-dropping set clearly underestimated the power of Queen B.
Bey flipped the script on her Coachella set in Indio, CA. Yes, she had Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams back for a second Destiny’s Child reunion, along with her hubby Jay-Z and sister Solange. But they all wore a whole new custom-made, Balmain-designed wardrobe.
Remember those fringe boots that Beyoncé wore last week? Solange gave them a try this time around. Most of this weekend's Beychella set had a running theme of silver: the Destiny’s Child reunion part two — which included the performance of "Lose My Breath," "Say My Name," and "Soldier" — had the ladies wearing sparkly silver getups, Solange’s “Get Me Bodied" performance with her big sis also featured the pair in a silvery number, and Bey wore a stunning new Balmain Egyptian queen royal cape and headdress in silver.
But the real chatter on on social media is over Bey’s new BAK college sweater. While everyone flocked to buy the yellow one from last weekend, last night Beyoncé wore a pink version. But don't fret! All the BAK sweatshirts and T-shirts are already available on Bey’s pop-up Coachella merch website — for a limited time only.
While it’s hard to know which Bey song outshined the other, one major surprise came when she brought out J Balvin to perform “Mi Gente” alongside her. The single track, released last fall to support hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico, really brought the house down. Beyoncé dancing and strutting to that Latin beat was something else.
And if you’re coming down from that Beyoncé high, remember we just have a couple of more months before the Carters hit the summer stage for their On the Run 2 world tour.
