While the internet was set ablaze thanks Ariana Grande’s surprise appearance at Coachella Friday night, she wasn’t the only star who’s performance caught fans off guard. And while Archie may just be a beginner at playing the guitar on Riverdale, actor KJ Apa is a master on the strings.
So the guitar-playing prodigy did what anyone other musician would do and took his talents to Coachella’s main stage Friday night to play alongside DJ Kygo right before the DJ’s touching tribute to Avicii.
The actor first teased his performance on Instagram, posting a photo of him with his guitar, captioned: "See ya on stage with @kygomusic." Apa frequently posts videos of himself on Instagram playing the guitar and began playing around the age of 12. He also released a debut album titled The Third Room in 2012.
But while Apa's been playing the guitar for years, he'd yet to make a big stage debut until now. Luckily, his big performance will always be remembered along with another very important musical moment.
DJ Kygo closed out his Coachella set with a tribute to his "musical inspiration" and friend Avicii, who was found dead in Muscat, Oman earlier that afternoon.
“Coachella, I think most of you guys have heard, but today is a very sad day for music," Kygo told the crowd, according to ET. "Earlier today I got the news that Avicii passed away [at] only 28 years old. "I know he’s inspired millions of other producers out there. So I want to end my set tonight with my favorite Avicii song.”
The tribute featured Avicii's "Without You," playing while the late DJ's photo was displayed on screen. Avicii, who’s real name was Tim Bergling was known for hits like "Hey Brother" and "Levels."
Avicii had retired from performing live in 2016 due to health reasons, but was gearing up for a return to music, according to his website. According to Billboard, the DJ suffered from numerous health problems partly due to excessive drinking, including acute pancreatitis. Avicii also had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014. While his exact cause of death is still unknown, it's clear that Avicii made an incredible impact on musicians everywhere.
"He was the reason I started making electronic music, so I don’t think I would’ve been on this stage tonight if it wasn’t for him," Kygo said to ET. And on that note, Apa wouldn't have been either.
