Before Riverdale, K.J. Apa acted in a New Zealand-based soap opera. But the CW show is really what cemented Apa as a young Hollywood star. Still, that doesn't mean Apa didn't have famous friends before he was Archie Andrews. In fact, Apa and Shawn Mendes apparently created a mystery project together long before Archie was searching for the Black Hood.
During a recent interview with New Zealand's radio show The Edge, Mendes said that he and Apa worked on "something" together, but he wouldn't reveal exactly what it was. It could totally have been a song, though — as any Riverdale fan knows, Apa is a musician both on screen and off. Or, maybe they made a short film together? Honestly, the possibilities are endless.
"I love him," Mendes said of Apa on the radio show. "I did something with him that I can't really talk about, because maybe it'll be something in the future."
The "Stitches" singer also clarified that he and Apa had worked together before Riverdale started. The two stars reunited with each other at the American Music Awards Last month. "He's incredible," Mendes told The Edge's hosts of Apa.
"It was really cool to see him again," Mendes told the radio show of Apa and the AMAs. Fans were thrilled to see the two of them together at the awards show, so here's hoping that whatever they created together in the past will be released one day. It's safe to say there are plenty of teens hoping they'll see Mendes and Apa together again — the project might just be the next generation's "break the internet" moment.
