Riverdale is finally back! Soon, we'll hopefully have some answers about who shot Fred Andrews (Luke Perry). Of course, that's only one of many unanswered questions we have about the CW show, but we can't expect the network to give away all of its mysteries. At least we know the disturbing truth about who killed Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines).
Luckily, there's much less mystery surrounding who the Riverdale actors are offscreen. K.J. Apa, for example, is a brunette from New Zealand — if you haven't heard his real accent, well, he sounds nothing like Archie Andrews. Plus, did you know that Riverdale is Camila Mendes' first time acting professionally, ever? You'd never know it from watching her on the show.
We'll have to wait until tonight to learn more about what's going on in Riverdale these days. Though there aren't many new clues about the soapy series' upcoming storylines, there's plenty of information to be found about the show's beguiling stars. Even if you're a super fan, you probably don't know all of these facts.
Read These Stories Next: