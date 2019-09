Post-Beyoncé, Music Festivals Still Have a Woman Problem: Here’s How to Fix It

Festivals are a lucrative game. In 2017, Coachella made $114 million in profit for parent company Goldenvoice and AEG — g rowing sevenfold since 2007 when it expanded to two weekends. One of the company’s other festivals, Desert Trip, holds the record of most profitable festival in history, raking in $160 million in 2016. They have expanded their portfolio of festivals since the launch of Coachella and now also present Stagecoach, Firefly, FYF, Hangout Music Festival, Splash House, Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, Panorama, and Arroyo Seco Weekend. Lollapalooza’s parent company C3 have found the festival to be lucrative enough that they expanded it into Brazil, Paris, Berlin, Chile, and Argentina as well as presenting Austin City Limits, In Bloom, Voodoo Music + Arts, and more. Bonnaroo’s parent company, Superfly, are also behind Outside Lands and are launching a new festival called Grandoozy this fall in Denver, CO, after an inaugural go at launching Lost Lake in Phoenix, AZ, last year. And those are just the biggest firms who make the most money in the music festival game, all of which charge attendees hundreds of dollars (or thousands if you go for the VIP and experience upgrades) for a ticket.