Post-Beyoncé, Music Festivals Still Have a Woman Problem: Here’s How to Fix It

While Fortress Festival’s overall numbers are good for gender parity, the bulk of non-male acts on their lineup are further down the bill. “We looked at three female headliners during the booking process, too,” Nikzad explains, citing logistics as the reason they ultimately ended up with two male headliners this year. “It’s just not as clean-cut of a process to determine your breakdown from the beginning.” Jhangiani adds that the order of the lineup is “oftentimes, if not almost always, dictated by the artist’s booking agency, especially when you're booking several offers from the same agency.” Booking agents are dictating quite a lot of the “who goes above whom” conversations and have as big a role to play in making the lineup as diverse as the festival-going audiences. Part of their negotiations on behalf of artists includes where their name goes on the poster announcing a festival’s lineup. It begs the question, is St. Vincent or Camila Cabello’s booking agent pushing for her as hard as they’re pushing for the men they represent?