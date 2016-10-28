Greetings From A World Where Women Are Actually Equal

The fashion industry no longer uses the term "plus-size"; instead, clothing is just numbered and sold in stores that cater to all shapes. There is no pressure to be perfect, there is just encouragement and support to be healthy and happy in your skin. Skin that might have wrinkles and cellulite, because the beauty industry has stopped using scare tactics to pressure women into buying hundreds of dollars worth of miracle creams.



Men and women are paid the same amount for the same jobs. Half of all CEOs are women, and the gender preface for many common job titles has been dropped from most people’s vocabulary. Yep, no more "male nurses." Female comedians — or "comediennes," for that matter — are a thing of the past. People are just people with careers. Just last week, I bought my niece a toy firetruck, and it wasn’t pink.

