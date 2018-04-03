This Is Proof That Hollywood Just Cannot Quit The Bob

That's why we're living for bob-length braids and twists, as seen on Yara Shahidi, Lupita Nyong'o, and your favorite friends to follow on Instagram. It's such a summery approach to a classic protective style — and a throwback to one of our favorite trends of the '90s, too.
Ahead, check out 10 other women rocking braid, loc, and twisted bobs like festival season just started. We don't know about you, but we're making an appointment with our stylist, stat.
Advertisement
1 of 11
2 of 11
Advertisement
3 of 11
4 of 11
5 of 11
6 of 11
7 of 11
Advertisement
8 of 11
9 of 11
10 of 11
When she's not rocking a pixie, Zoe Kravitz has been wearing her hair in a short lob too. "We kind of went for this old Hollywood vibe, which is kind of different for me," Zoë Kravitz told us of her Golden Globes look. "With the braids, it can be kind of hard to think of new things to do with the hair. But because my dress and makeup felt fifties, I wanted to find a way to blend it all together."
11 of 11
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page. Like us on Facebook — we'll see you there!
Advertisement