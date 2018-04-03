Story from Beauty

This Is Proof That Hollywood Just Cannot Quit The Bob

Khalea Underwood
Photo: Courtesy of ABC.
You know what feels amazing? Getting fresh, 20-inch braids installed just in time for Coachella. Not so amazing? Having them stick to the back of your sweaty thighs halfway through Beyoncé's set.
That's why we're living for bob-length braids and twists, as seen on Yara Shahidi, Lupita Nyong'o, and your favorite friends to follow on Instagram. It's such a summery approach to a classic protective style — and a throwback to one of our favorite trends of the '90s, too.
Ahead, check out 10 other women rocking braid, loc, and twisted bobs like festival season just started. We don't know about you, but we're making an appointment with our stylist, stat.
A source tells us that Nyong'o got her twists done by a local hairdresser in Los Angeles. She later swapped them out for longer faux locs, styled by Vernon François.
The best pairing for this cropped style? A fresh-to-death red lip.
A post shared by ill yaya (@itskamaiyah) on

Kamiyah's ombré braids are doing very, very good things for her cheekbones.
Unicorn braids don't have to be long to be magical.
Nai'vasha Johnson cited Stevie Wonder as inspiration for Yara Shahidi's beaded look.
Tired of your waist-length braids? Use a sharp pair of scissors to do the crop yourself. You can either burn the ends (carefully), or dip them in hot water.
A post shared by Oyinkan (@queenoyinkan) on

The brighter, the better — if you ask us.
A post shared by Megan (@_hairbymegs) on

Faux locs look good shorter, too. You can burn them to get the bend you desire, or do it from scratch if you're wrapping them yourself (this tutorial by Jazz Nicole is a helpful guide).
And the style works perfectly for medium-length dreadlocks, too.
Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage.
When she's not rocking a pixie, Zoe Kravitz has been wearing her hair in a short lob too. "We kind of went for this old Hollywood vibe, which is kind of different for me," Zoë Kravitz told us of her Golden Globes look. "With the braids, it can be kind of hard to think of new things to do with the hair. But because my dress and makeup felt fifties, I wanted to find a way to blend it all together."
