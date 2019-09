Beyoncé's Gala Hairstyle Has The Cutest Backstory

For the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, Bey could've easily went with something sparkly from Lorraine Schwartz, her go-to jewelry designer... but instead, she supported a lesser-known designer who we'll probably be seeing a lot more from now. Bey paired her custom Falguni Shane Peacock gown with a solid gold halo band headband from Uniquely Wired M. M'Shari Whaley, the Brooklyn native behind the brand, shared a photo of Bey in the custom piece — and with some insight. It turns out, her daughter was actually supposed to wear the decoration! "We planned this for Blue Ivy, but so grateful Bey loved it and rocked it," Whaley captioned.