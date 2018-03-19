Beyoncé's Gala Hairstyle Has The Cutest Backstory

The Beyhive is well aware that Beyoncé, goddess of slay, is all about the Bey-nevolence. She's known to give back regularly, like when she raised funds for Hurricane Maria relief with her music, or when she doled out plates of food after Hurricane Harvey. She's also a gem because she always gives love to up-and-coming designers by pairing their styles with her couture pieces.
For the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, Bey could've easily went with something sparkly from Lorraine Schwartz, her go-to jewelry designer... but instead, she supported a lesser-known designer who we'll probably be seeing a lot more from now. Bey paired her custom Falguni Shane Peacock gown with a solid gold halo band headband from Uniquely Wired M. M'Shari Whaley, the Brooklyn native behind the brand, shared a photo of Bey in the custom piece — and with some insight. It turns out, her daughter was actually supposed to wear the decoration! "We planned this for Blue Ivy, but so grateful Bey loved it and rocked it," Whaley captioned.
Advertisement
Hey, we can't blame the diva. It was perfect for the night's Waco to Wakanda theme, and Bey's overall aesthetic. “We wanted to create an art statement, taking inspiration from the Nubian warrior queen [Amanishakheto],” designers Falguni and Shane Peacock told WWD of her look. “We felt it was the perfect inspiration when designing for such a strong woman like Beyoncé.” Plus, the headbands are pretty affordable compared to her usual diamonds, with one as low as $80 on the Uniquely Wired M website. Totally worth the petty crime, in our eyes.
Advertisement