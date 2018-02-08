You Won't Believe How Much Grammys Beauty Has Changed

If Oscars night is the swanky cocktail party of Hollywood's awards season, then the Grammys are a full-on rock 'n' roll rager. Music can't be censored, no matter how hard the FCC may try. In turn, the style and beauty at the annual televised ceremony is equally as loud. And, believe it or not, it's always been that way — even back in 1958 when the first Grammy Awards took place.
As we get excited for the 2019 ceremony, which is airing this Sunday, we've rounded up the boldest beauty looks from Grammys past — spanning from curly perms to decorated fishtail braids. The looks from Solange, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, and more prove that every trend becomes new again in some way, shape, or form.