This Hip Hop-Inspired Beauty Line Is Here Just In Time For The Grammys

Hip hop's influence stretches far and wide, especially when it comes to beauty. We've already talked about how rappers — male and female — are infatuated with the same face masks and deep conditioners that we are. Now, thanks to Atlanta-based hairstylist Maya Smith, the two worlds are colliding again in the dopest way possible.
The Doux isn't your average hair-care line. No, it's what Dre's character in Brown Sugar might describe as the perfect verse over a tight beat: curl and coil-friendly products with good-for-you ingredients, all wrapped up in vivrant packaging with product names inspired by hip hop's most creative era. "I grew up in the 80s and 90s," Smith tells Refinery29. "Being submerged in hip hop during my development as a young creative has shaped so much of who I am as an artist. It’s linked to every significant experience I’ve had in life, which is why it’s no surprise that my brand is so heavily-inspired [by it]. It’s an authentic reflection of everything I love."
The launch comes at a time when the people in hip hop are reflective of Smith's target customer: men and women shedding their weaves and relaxers and celebrating their god-given texture. "There’s a new awareness of the beauty of women of color and texture that’s emerging," she says. "I’ve even heard artists mention natural hair and skin in their music, and it’s slowly becoming more prominently celebrated in videos and media, but there’s still an undercurrent of hair 'perfection' that keeps women of all textures from feeling comfortable wearing their real hair."
Hopefully, a line like this will encourage that movement. Besides, who could resist moisturizing their 'fro with a product called Bonita Afro Balm? I rest my case. Get into the groove and learn more about Smith and The Doux, ahead.