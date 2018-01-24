Any mixologist will tell you: The best concoctions come when you aren't afraid to shake shit up. (Why else do you think 60,000 people have lined up for a drink with lingering flavors of amputated toe?) Skip the Svedka, though, and the same can be said about rubber face masks.
Unlike sheet or cream formulas, these require you to mix the powder with water or gel yourself before you smooth on, then peel off. But with Dr. Jart's just-launched-at-Sephora Shake & Shot collection (which features four vitamin-packed masks that treat redness, dehydration, dullness, and fatigue) you've got all the equipment you need in cocktail shaker form to make the skin magic happen.
Simply fill up the cup with the two included packets, snap on the (creepily realistic) baby face cap, shake to activate the ingredients, and apply. You'll only get one use out of each treatment, so glowing results — which you can see for yourself in the slides ahead — are a one-night-only affair. Then again, at least you didn't have to put on pants and go to a bar to get it...