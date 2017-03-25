Our Unfiltered Opinion On These Popular Rubber Masks

Did you ace chem lab? Do messy kitchen experiments thrill you? Are you willing to do anything — and we mean anything — for clear pores? If you answered 'yes' to any of these questions, then say 'hello' to rubber masks: the perfect product for the hesitant (but longing) skin-care DIYer.
Unlike most cream and sheet masks, which can be slapped onto the face with minimal to no effort, rubber masks require an additional step: mixing powder with water or gel to create a paste that you smooth on, then peel off.
Intrigued? We sure as hell were. That's why we tried some of the most popular iterations of the trend and the results were... entertaining, to say the least. Check out our unfiltered reviews (and mask selfies) in the slides ahead.