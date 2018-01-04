Your skin in the winter feels a hell of a lot like your head does during a hangover. In other words, it's uncomfortable, dehydrated, weak — and in serious need of the right nutrients. Gatorade (or a hair of the dog, if you're feeling wild) can work wonders for the body, but when it comes to your face, your quickest solution comes in mask form.
Don't have one on hand? No worries. We believe your skin-care ingredients should be just as accessible as your kitchen cabinet — or your bar cart. And, conveniently, trying your hand at a DIY skin-care project is also a great way to kill time and feel productive during a snow day.
Ahead, we made dealing with a tired (or dull, or blackhead-laden) cold-weather complexion fun — and affordable — by whipping up DIY mask recipes inspired by the season's best adult beverages. Fancy a hot toddy? Perhaps a cranberry martini? You've got full permission to indulge — with zero hangover risk. We'll clink to that.