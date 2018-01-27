If the Oscars are the swankiest cocktail party of Hollywood's awards season, then the Grammys are a full-on rock 'n' roll rager. Music can't be censored, no matter how hard the FCC may try. In turn, the style and beauty at the annual televised ceremony is equally as loud. And believe it or not, but it's always been that way, from 1958 onward.
To celebrate the show's 50th anniversary, we've rounded up the boldest beauty looks from 1988, 1998, and 2008. Go ahead and prepare to feel old, because the looks from Solange, Beyoncé, Jada Pinkett Smith, and more prove that every trend becomes new again in some way, shape, or form. It also proves that we need the numbers to their dermatologists, immediately.