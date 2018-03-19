First off I need to Give thanks to this Collaboration with @mmanuelamendez for making this happen. We planned this for Blue Ivy, but So grateful Bey loved it and Rocked it.????❤? When you work hard to watch your dreams come true. Imma leave this right here for a min. Yes Thats The Queen @beyonce Adorned in a custom Gold Halo Band. Handcrafted by yours truly @uniquelywiredm . Grateful for this Moment. Beyonce wore a custom Gold wired Halo headband (originally made for Blue) by @uniquelywiredm to the #WearableArtGala 2018 That became the story of my life yesterday. So honored and grateful for everything that's aligning for me right now and whats to come. Thank you for all those who showed support for my work , my family , my brand.Im so grateful PS just getting started more to come #beyonce #uniquelywiredm #wacotowankanda #wearartlives #wearable #Art #wacotowankanda #yousawitherefirst

