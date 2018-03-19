Story from Celebrity Beauty

Beyoncé "Borrowed" Blue Ivy’s Headband For A Gala

Khalea Underwood
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/TIDAL.
The Beyhive is well aware that Beyoncé, goddess of slay, is all about the Bey-nevolence. She's known to give back regularly, like when she raised funds for Hurricane Maria relief with her music, or when she doled out plates of food after Hurricane Harvey. She's also a gem because she always gives love to up-and-coming designers by pairing their styles with her couture pieces. But when it comes to good accessories, it turns out that she can be a little selfish, too. Let us explain.
For the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, Bey could've easily went with something sparkly from Lorraine Schwartz, her go-to jewellery designer... but instead, she supported a lesser-known designer who we'll probably be seeing a lot more from now. Bey paired her custom Falguni Shane Peacock gown with a solid gold halo band headband from Uniquely Wired. M. M'Shari Whaley, the Brooklyn native behind the brand, shared a photo of Bey in the custom piece — and with some insight. It turns out, her daughter was actually supposed to wear the decoration! "We planned this for Blue Ivy, but so grateful Bey loved it and rocked it," Whaley captioned.
First off I need to Give thanks to this Collaboration with @mmanuelamendez for making this happen. We planned this for Blue Ivy, but So grateful Bey loved it and Rocked it.????❤? When you work hard to watch your dreams come true. Imma leave this right here for a min. Yes Thats The Queen @beyonce Adorned in a custom Gold Halo Band. Handcrafted by yours truly @uniquelywiredm . Grateful for this Moment. Beyonce wore a custom Gold wired Halo headband (originally made for Blue) by @uniquelywiredm to the #WearableArtGala 2018 That became the story of my life yesterday. So honored and grateful for everything that's aligning for me right now and whats to come. Thank you for all those who showed support for my work , my family , my brand.Im so grateful PS just getting started more to come #beyonce #uniquelywiredm #wacotowankanda #wearartlives #wearable #Art #wacotowankanda #yousawitherefirst

A post shared by CopperQueen (@uniquelywiredm) on

Hey, we can't blame the diva. It was perfect for the night's Waco to Wakanda theme, and Bey's overall aesthetic. “We wanted to create an art statement, taking inspiration from the Nubian warrior queen [Amanishakheto],” designers Falguni and Shane Peacock told WWD of her look. “We felt it was the perfect inspiration when designing for such a strong woman like Beyoncé.” Plus, the headbands are pretty affordable compared to her usual diamonds, with one as low as $80 on the Uniquely Wired M website. Totally worth the petty crime, in our eyes.
