The Latest Makeup Trend Storming Hollywood Is So '80s — & So Chic

There are the beauty trends that most everyone welcomes with open arms, like dewy highlighter, lush, velvety-looking lip color, and easy-to-wear monochromatic makeup. And then there are the ones that make us think, Are we really sure we want to do this?
The latest example of the latter comes to us from the '80s (naturally), a decade riddled with daring moves like dark lip liner, a generous amount of blush, and eye makeup that's heavy on the blue. Blue liner and shadow both recall a distinctly Studio 54 kind of vibe, but 2019 has ushered in some of Hollywood's biggest stars rocking a fresher take on the trend: swipes of electric blue mascara.
Bold as it may be, there's really no reason to be afraid of the look — at least, not according to celebrity makeup artists. "Blue is actually a neutral to me because it’s the color of the sea and sky," says Nick Barose, who put blue mascara on Lupita Nyong'o at the 2019 Golden Globes. "We are seeing a lot of '80s influence in fashion, and blue mascara is such a fun, quirky '80s element." Rachel Goodwin, who worked with Emma Stone on her blue look for the Palm Springs Film Festival, agrees. "I think bright mascara has a playful quality for sure, but can also be very chic as long as you don’t overdo it with the rest of your makeup," she says.
Both artists warn that you do have to be smart about the rest of your makeup when you're aiming to pull off this look. "You don’t want to do smokey eyes in a matching color, because the lashes will get lost," Barose says. "You want it to be more simplified so it feels modern and not too embellished everywhere." Goodwin recommends keeping the overall look eye-focused for best results: "Allowing the lashes and liner to be the focal point of your makeup keeps it looking modern and cool," she says.
Ahead, the pros tell us how they make blue mascara look gorgeous — and decidedly not stuck in the '80s.
