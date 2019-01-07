The Most Expensive Accessories At The Golden Globes Were In The Hair

If you thought glitzy hair accessories (sparkly pins, velvet scrunchies, and the like) held the same seasonality as Christmas lights — to be packed away after holidays and not seen again until next December — the Golden Globes best-dressed list will swiftly change your mind.
As usual, the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet was sprinkled with million-dollar diamonds on loan for the evening. Though it wasn't the sparklers dripping from ears or 13-carat ruby rings that got our attention on the red carpet, but the diamonds popping out of the updos.
Ahead, check out the best hair looks from this year's Golden Globes red carpet, and let this be the push you need to keep your bejewelled clips in rotation for a little while longer.