The Most Expensive Accessories At The Golden Globes Were In The Hair

If you thought glitzy hair accessories (sparkly bobby pins, velvet scrunchies, and the like) held the same seasonality as twinkle lights — to be packed away after holidays and not seen again until next November — the Golden Globes best-dressed list will swiftly change your tune.
As usual, the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet was sprinkled with million-dollar diamonds on loan for the evening. Though it wasn't the sparklers dripping from ears or 13-carat ruby rings that got our attention on the red carpet, but the diamonds popping out of the updos.
Ahead, check out the most gorgeous hair looks from this year's Golden Globes red carpet, and let this be the push you need to keep your bejeweled bobby pins in rotation for a little while longer.