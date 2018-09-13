This Velvet Lipstick Is Sold Out — Here's What To Buy Until It's Restocked

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
Thanks to lipstick's unwavering popularity, long-wear formulas now come in countless textures, colors, and delivery methods. Dior recently launched its Addict Lip Glow Color Reviver Balm in a velvety shade that's hydrating and lasts all day. Urban Decay took a crack at the powdered lip trend with its bouncy, pigmented mousse that wears like a blotted stain that never flakes away. And Burberry just dropped the ideal lip hybrid that wears like a matte stain with the impact of a liquid lipstick.
Innovative formulas that give us the most bang for our buck is the future of makeup, which is exactly why the latter formula — Burberry's Lip Velvet Crush Sheer Matte Lip Stain — is already sold out in four shades on Sephora.com. Luckily, there are four shades still in stock, but we'll do you one even better. We've rounded up alternatives that also feature unique applicator tools and buttery matte pigments. Check out our favorites ahead.