The Foundations That Melanin Queens Actually Use

In a world of limitless lip colors and eyeshadow palettes, finding the perfect foundation shade can still be difficult — especially for those who fall on opposite ends of the complexion spectrum. Luckily, we have brands like Fenty Beauty who put inclusion first (and are genuine about doing so). And it turns out that Hollywood's loving it, too.
"The thing about Fenty, which I own, is that I can get a base makeup that is exactly my skin tone," Viola Davis told us last month. "I don't feel like I have to get something five shades lighter, or mix two shades together, in order to get my shade. And it feels like my natural skin. It's full coverage, and I'm honored by the fact that I'm recognized in this beauty line. I thank Rihanna for that."
Davis isn't the only one celebrating new shades perfect for dark and deep complexions from forward-thinking lines. There are plenty of queens — including Khoudia Diop and Lupita Nyong'o — who've let us in on the brands and formulas that are a match made in melanin heaven. Having trouble finding a shade for you? We've rounded up their foolproof picks, ahead.