"The thing about Fenty, which I own, is that I can get a base makeup that is exactly my skin tone. I don't feel like I have to get something five shades lighter, or mix two shades together in order to get my shade. And it feels like my natural skin. It's full coverage, and I'm honored by the fact that I'm recognized in this beauty line. I thank Rihanna for that. As opposed to going to a drugstore and another drugstore, especially if you're somewhere in like, I don't know, Montana where you can't find anything for you. It makes you think then, Ok no one is thinking of me. It's something that I struggled with a lot."