Americanah Is Finally Getting The Adaptation It Deserves With Lupita Nyong’o

In case you have been slipping on your current list of books to read and haven’t gotten to Americanah yet, the story follows Ifemelu, a Nigerian-born woman, through the trials and tribulations of immigrating to the US, dealing with American racism, and also trying to figure out what all of us 20-something ladies wish we could figure out: love. No word yet on who will star opposite Nyong’o as Ifemelu’s lifelong love interest, Obinze, but I wonder if Michael B. Jordan is free.