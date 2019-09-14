Americanah Is Finally Getting The Adaptation It Deserves With Lupita Nyong’o

The Americanah TV adaptation, which has been picked up as a 10-episode limited series by HBO Max, will star Nyong’o as the main character, Ifemelu. If that wasn’t enough #blackgirlmagic, the series pilot was adapted for the screen by Black Panther actress Danai Gurira. She will also executive produce the series. Did I mention that Gurira has a Tony for her Broadway play, Eclipsed? The level of talent on this project leaves us with no choice but to stan.