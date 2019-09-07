Michael B. Jordan Just Raised The Bar For TIFF Fashion

The Toronto International Film Festival is more known for its prestige world premieres, thoughtful interviews and industry panels than its red-carpet fashion. It’s not Cannes. It’s not Venice. Fashion moments at TIFF aren’t usually cause for you to stop mid-scroll on Instagram and say “HELLO!”
Well, no one told that to Michael B. Jordan.
The 32-year-old actor walked the red carpet for his latest film, Just Mercy, at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto on Friday. While lots of men stick to the standard suit for their TIFF presentations, Jordan opted for a statement jacket with flashy silver detailing and a crisp white shirt underneath. He finished off the look with simple black pants and matching shoes.
The tone of Jordan’s interviews on the red carpet were serious, considering the film is about a wrongfully convicted Black man Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx) facing death row in Alabama. Jordan plays his attorney Bryan Stevenson, the Harvard grad who provided legal aid to prisoners in similar situations. The Oscar buzz has already started and Foxx and Jordan could both be up for awards come February.
Once inside for the screening of the film, TIFF co-head and artistic director, Cameron Bailey introduced the cast, consisting of Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx, Rob Morgan, O’Shea Jackson Jr, and Academy Award winner Brie Larson in a show-stopping pink Giambattista Valli minidress with a long train (she also got the ‘slay TIFF’ memo), to the stage to introduce the film. The entire group of actors was met with applause but when Jordan walked out to reveal his shimmering coat, there were audible gasps and shrieks (just me?). I even heard someone shout, "will you marry me!?" (I swear this wasn’t me.)
I’m sure Michael B. Jordan would be fielding marriage proposals without the help of a glitzy jacket, but it didn’t hurt. He rocked it with the confidence of someone who may be heading towards his first Oscar. This look just got us very excited for awards season.
