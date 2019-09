Brie Larson Just Chopped Off Her Hair — & It Looks So Good

In the original Captain Marvel movie, Larson switched between blonde, brown, and mohawk wigs . But those were just wigs. This week, Larson stepped out for the launch of MLH Sigil Fragrances with a new short bob haircut that falls right above her chin — and it looks like the real deal. The bob was styled straight with a slight bump towards the end, which gave Larson's hair a bedhead effect. It's clear that Larson is trying to get rid of all traces of her Marvel character now that she's done with the Avengers press tour.