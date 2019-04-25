Captain Marvel's Hair Is The Real Star Of Avengers: Endgame

This story contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.
Since Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson) made her solo movie debut earlier this year, fans have been discussing her character Carol Danvers' hair and makeup choices ad nauseam. (Funny, we don't remember a male superhero's looks receiving this type of intense analysis...)
But whatever you think about Danvers' '90s-inspired loose waves, her controversial Mohawk, or the heavier makeup she's wearing in the Avengers: Endgame trailer, there is one beauty shocker in this film that's definitely worthy of headlines: Captain Marvel gets a makeover. And it's pretty massive.
After a five-year time jump in the film, most of the characters return with brand-new looks. While almost all are alarmingly worse (you'll see what we mean soon enough), Danvers' is so much better. Although it's unclear in the movie exactly when and where she found time to hit the salon, Danvers' appears on screen with a fresh blonde pixie cut — and fans can't stop talking about it on Twitter.
So far, the response has been overwhelmingly positive. "No spoilers but Captain Marvel with short hair is seriously hot," one fan wrote. "Brie Larson sporting short hair is my new sexuality," another echoed. The rest of the comments are mostly comprised of heart-eye emojis, as you can see below.
For real Marvel fans, the change isn't a surprise at all – it's actually a long time coming. According to the Marvel comic canon, Danvers' hair was never supposed to be long and loose at all: It's shaved on the sides with longer layers on top — just long enough to be pulled into her famous Mohawk when she's wearing her helmet. And while the Mohawk made a brief appearance in Captain Marvel, this film helps it shine in all it's glory — and it was well worth the wait.
