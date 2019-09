Hairstylists weren't joking when they told us the chin-length bob would dominate 2019. Last week, Mandy Moore took her mid-length hair to a chin-grazing bob. Jordyn Woods debuted a similar look after returning from a two-week Instagram hiatus. Irina Shayk also got an A-line bob for the Oscars. Sense a trend here? The timeless haircut is never not popular in salons and in Hollywood — and for good reason. There's something equally sophisticated and edgy about hair that sits right below your chin.