Hairstylists weren't joking when they told us the chin-length bob would dominate 2019. Last week, Mandy Moore took her mid-length hair to a chin-grazing bob. Jordyn Woods debuted a similar look after returning from a two-week Instagram hiatus. Irina Shayk also got an A-line bob for the Oscars. Sense a trend here? The timeless haircut is never not popular in salons and in Hollywood — and for good reason. There's something equally sophisticated and edgy about hair that sits right below your chin.
This weekend, Kristen Bell became the latest celebrity to cross over to the bob side, teaming up with hairstylist Jenny Cho to chop her shoulder-length strands. Cho detailed the entire process in a video posted to Instagram, captioning it, "There's nothing like a fresh cut."
Bell revealed her sleek final look in a fierce selfie. "Your mom got a hair cut and she is FEELING IT," she wrote. With a bold new look like that, we'd be feeling ourselves, too. Now, let the waves, braids, and top-knot bun hairstyles begin...
Advertisement