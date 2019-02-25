Bradley Cooper Who? Irina Shayk's Chic Bob Deserves An Oscar

Part of the job of a world-famous model is toggling between long and short hairstyles like the rest of us do lipstick shades. So when Irina Shayk turned up on the Academy Awards red carpet tonight donning a short bob, we shouldn’t have been surprised. In the last few weeks alone, the model has gone from a lob to a nearly waist-length style to one that grazed a few inches below her collarbone to... well, you get the idea.
But it was the degree of the cropped A-line bob on tonight’s carpet that had us doing a double take: Did she really just go that short? The style, a more severe take on the clean bob the model wore to the Golden Globes this year, is chopped clean to the nape of the neck in back and graduates just past chin-length in front. So yeah, it’s short, but also so masterfully coiffed (thanks to stylist Harry Josh), it’s giving us the kind of bob envy that Saoirse Ronan did last year at this time.
Advertisement
Josh's strategy? "Sleek and chic, just like you," he told the model in an Instagram Story today. And from the looks of it, the hair pro used some serious styling mojo to achieve the high-shine effect: no fewer than six brushes (one customized with Shayk's name) and eight Aveda Smooth Infusion styling products were spotted on his work table, tapped to "make the hair look like glass," he said.
Whether Shayk opts to keep the length for the month, the week, or even through the night (hey, bigger changes have been made for Academy Award afterparties), we're calling it — the style proved a no-contest winner before the first award was even given out.
Advertisement