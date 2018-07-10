Kristen Bell's Summer Beauty Secret Is Wearing Gloves In The Pool

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are like America's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — just, well, without all that royalty stuff. They inspire roughly the same amount of fan obsession, but while their British counterparts whisper sweet nothings into each other's ears as they tie the knot in front of 29 million people, Kristen and Dax post slightly embarrassing photos of one another on Instagram revealing intimate details into their lives together. Both are celebrity crack for regular people, but only one can make the following happen without being excommunicated by the Queen of England.
Dax recently posted a photo of his doting wife in the pool sporting a pair of gloves, similar to the kind you'd use to keep your hands warm while you're waiting for the heat in your car to kick in. But Kristen, you might be thinking, Los Angeles is in the middle of a heat wave right now. The temperatures are in the triple digits. This is no time for gloves. But heat wave, shmeet wave: Kristen has her reasons, and those reasons, Dax revealed, are that she "hates the feeling of pruney finger tips on skin."
There is no official scientific name for the fear of pruney fingers — or, as Yale Scientific calls it, "water-immersion wrinkling" — but if you've ever sat in a bathtub for too long, you'll know what this bizarre bodily mystery entails.
Kristen's aversion to the wrinkling texture seems reasonable enough, but she may be denying a huge evolutionary development that, who knows, could maybe come in handy one day. Scientists speculate that those wrinkling grooves that appear on your hands and feet are likely leftovers from a time wherein our ancestors used their pruney appendages to climb slippery landscapes, which we could now use to grab pool toys at a rapid-fire pace.
That theory is still unconfirmed, but what we do know is that these gloves apparently help you avoid that strange human function — and they're Kristen Bell-approved. That said, the webbed version might turn out to be more useful when it comes to the survival of the fittest pool-goer...
