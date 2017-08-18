Kristen Bell Reveals Why She & Dax Shepard Almost Broke Up

Though Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard appear to be the married couple that has it all figured out — I mean, they have their weekly cooking and take-out schedules down to a science — but it turns out the two actually had a bit of a rocky start when they first began dating around ten years ago. In a recent interview with PopSugar, Bell explained that she and Shepard broke up very briefly about three months into dating.
Around the three-month mark of their apparently casual relationship, the Veronica Mars star said she already knew she was in love with Shepard. However, they weren't on the same page. Bell described the sad situation, saying, "He sat me down and said, 'I can't have this right now. I think you're wonderful, but I am still dating other people.' And then I, like, liquefied and fell to the ground, but I felt incredibly respected that he had the balls to tell me we weren't in the same place."
Despite the devastating news that the handsome and charming comedian she loved wasn't ready to commit, Kristen Bell seemed to keep a pretty level head about the situation. She told PopSugar that, though she thought he had made a big mistake, she was confident she would be okay. And she was.
Just four days later, Shepard called her and said, "I don't know what I was thinking. I was dating someone else but they're just not as interesting as you, and I don't know what I'm doing." Talk about a perfect rom-com-style twist. Though the two are now going on four years of marriage, Bell has been very open about how hard they both work at their marriage, and she seems to subscribe to the forgive-but-never-forget philosophy when it comes to the relationship. She joked, "I still always remind him of when he broke up with me."
