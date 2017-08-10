Kristen Bell Says Her Marriage To Dax Shepard Takes A Lot Of Work & A Lot Of Jokes

The only semi-good thing to come out of hearing news of Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's separation is that it has made us stop and take time to really appreciate the celebrity couples we love who are still together. One such pair is Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. From the outside, they seem to have a pretty perfect relationship, but last night at the launch of Naked Juice and Wholesome Waves’ #DrinkGoodDoGood campaign, Bell shattered that illusion by telling US Weekly that her marriage to Shepard “takes a lot of hard work,” and somehow, it has made us love them even more.
At the event Kristen Bell explained, “I don’t think people realize. It is not easy to work around another human being, but if you commit to it, you can pretty much permanently respect that person, but then it doesn’t really matter if you disagree because you still respect that person.” And according to the actress, she disagrees with her husband “on 90 percent of the issues on the planet.” That’s a lot of disagreement, but apparently, there’s some good that comes out of not seeing eye to eye all the time. Bell said, “we have really wonderful, intense valued conversations about things, and I always see his point, even if I disagree. It’s hard to do.”
Besides putting in the effort to understand one another’s perspectives, Bell says there’s one other thing that makes her marriage to Shepard work: all his jokes. She explained to Us, “On a daily basis, he just makes me laugh all the time. He’s obsessed with attention, so he’s constantly making jokes to try to get me to give him more attention or to get me to giggle. And you know, he was a stand up comedian, so I’m living with a comedian.” We sure hope these two keep working and keep laughing, because we just can’t take another heartache.
