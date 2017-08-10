Kristen Bell Says Her Marriage To Dax Shepard Takes A Lot Of Work & A Lot Of Jokes

At the event Kristen Bell explained, “I don’t think people realize. It is not easy to work around another human being, but if you commit to it, you can pretty much permanently respect that person, but then it doesn’t really matter if you disagree because you still respect that person.” And according to the actress, she disagrees with her husband “on 90 percent of the issues on the planet.” That’s a lot of disagreement, but apparently, there’s some good that comes out of not seeing eye to eye all the time. Bell said, “we have really wonderful, intense valued conversations about things, and I always see his point, even if I disagree. It’s hard to do.”