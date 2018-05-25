Story from Beauty

Lupita Nyong'o Is Having Her Best Hair Week — With No Hot Tools

Khalea Underwood
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
When it's 90 degrees outside, the last thing anyone wants to do is plug in a sizzling flat iron and hold it close to the scalp. Because of that, heat-free hairstyles are practically made for summer months; they take way less effort, they give your hair a break from even more damaging elements, and they allow you to show off your natural, un-manipulated texture.
When we spotted Lupita Nyong'o in twists back in March, her hairstylist Vernon François said that the protective style was also a way to give her hair a rest. And even though she recently served us with four insanely fierce looks over at Cannes, those hairstyles still protected the health of her real curls. "I’m a big believer that if we don’t need to use heat, combs or hairspray, then I will do my best not to," says François. "If I design a hairstyle that can last a couple of days, we definitely try to embrace the look. It’s important to know that styling kinky hair every day can lead to hair loss and long-term damage."
Ahead, François gives us a how-to on achieving volume, height, and definition like Nyong'o... without heat.
