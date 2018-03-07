Lupita Nyong'o Just Copied Another Black Panther Star's Hairstyle

François explains that the twists weren't just a chic red carpet style... they also serve as a way to give Nyong'o's hair a rest. "The less Lupita has to do with her hair, the better. If Lupita had her way, she would have Wanna Be African Marley Twists all year round," he says. Teamed with a glittery swipe of blue shadow and sheer berry lips, Nyong'o looked fierce... fierce enough to make a king freeze like an antelope in headlights.