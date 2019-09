Lupita Nyong'o Just Copied Another Black Panther Star's Hairstyle

Upon closer look, we can't help but note the similarities between Nyong'o's new look and one of the most popular styles in the movie – Erik Killmonger's locs . Killmonger (played by Michael B. Jordan) wore his short locs and side fade in a number of ways, including a ponytail and in braids. François tells us that the comparison is just a coincidence, but there's no denying the pandemonium around Killmonger's 'do. Before the movie's release, lead hairstylist Camille Friend told us that Jordan was more than game to grow his hair out for the role. "When we started filming, he had like five inches on the top, and his sides and back were faded," Friend said. "We added loc extensions to his hair to give him the look, and so he could remove them after the movie."