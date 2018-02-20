?? #BlackPanther @RollingStone pic.twitter.com/CdnR2opNY6— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) February 19, 2018
chadwick boseman on the cover of rolling stone’s newest issue made me pregnant pic.twitter.com/jH70xhHeuy— captain* (@iamgeekingout) February 19, 2018
me after seeing chadwick boseman's rolling stone cover pic.twitter.com/jzuHuMfq7R— okoye's intern (@theyonndon) February 19, 2018
Imitation is the best form of flattery: @chadwickboseman I admire your quiet, confident, regal nature. We celebrate BREAKING BOX OFFICE RECORDS with #BlackPanther for many reasons, but chief among them is because we had you as our king. More: https://t.co/40OvlUedJw #CoverCosplay pic.twitter.com/VLZYpY96gK— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) February 20, 2018
Imitation is the best form of flattery: @michaelbjordan, I admire your focus, your ferocity, your vulnerability and even your struggle to accept compliments. You work harder than you show, and you give us a window into your beautiful soul. Happy Birthday, from someone who loves you! And congratulations on the awesome @britishgq cover! #CoverCosplay. My ? by @vernonfrancois