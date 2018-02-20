Story from Entertainment

Lupita Nyong'o Stans Chadwick Boseman's Sexy Rolling Stone Cover

Madison Medeiros
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Black Panther made its worldwide debut over the weekend, shattering box office records and sending a message to the world that representation is not only profitable, it's also incredibly important for generations young and old.
To celebrate, Rolling Stone released one of the sexiest covers of all time featuring Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dressed in black leather pants and a floor-length furry coat that puts Jon Snow's signature black cape to shame. The steamy cover sent the internet into a lust-filled panic. People from all over the world shared that the photo was so powerful, it had impregnated them after just one glance. In case you haven't had the distinct pleasure of viewing the cover, here it is in all of its glory:
Now that you've seen it, you probably can understand why people responded like this:
But, perhaps the best response came from Boseman's costar, Lupita Nyong'o, who recreated the now-iconic cover in her own image.
"Imitation is the best form of flattery: @chadwickboseman I admire your quiet, confident, regal nature," she tweeted alongside the side-by-side photo. "We celebrate breaking box office records with #BlackPanther for many reasons, but chief among them is because we had you as our king."
In case you needed more evidence that Nyong'o is an internet badass, please take a gander at her interpretation of Michael B. Jordan's British GQ cover in which she dons a matching metallic blue jacket and mini skirt and rocks a pair of aviators. The photo screams, "Ultimate boss lady."
Oh, and how could we forget to mention that over the weekend, Nyong'o won a bet in which she could demand Jordan had drop and do pushups on demand whenever and wherever she wanted?
Let this be definitive proof that anything men can do, Nyong'o can do better.
