Is there a spot in Wakanda for one more badass Black princess? Because we nominate Ciara. The Level Up singer transformed into Princess Nakia from Black Panther for Halloween and put our cat-ear costume to shame.
Ciara debuted her costume at a performance at the Bacardí Halloween Event. Before she hit the stage CiCi told us that channeling Nakia was more than just playing dress up. "I didn't want to go for the traditional costume," she tells Refinery29. "I wanted to wear something that I can identify with. Nakia's fearlessness, her qualities, and character go with the concept of me being my true self."
The singer copied the princess with her hair tied up in braided Bantu knots by Dr. Kari Williams. Her makeup artist Yolonda Frederick created a winged eyeshadow look with Pat McGrath’s Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Extreme Black and the Provocatrix shade (a champagne) from the MTHRSHP Sublime: Bronze Temptation palette. For added drama around the eyes, Frederick layered NARS Climax mascara on top of Tatty lash strips. Ciara's costume was tied together with a nude lip by The Lip Bar called Curlfriend (a rosy mauve).
And we weren't the only ones fangirling over CiCi's costume. Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Nakia in the Marvel hit, cosigned the singer's costume writing, "My Wakanda knots have unraveled!" on Instagram. All we have to say is: Same, girl.
