Naya Rivera is concealing nothing in her new memoir, Sorry Not Sorry. According to an excerpt obtained by People, the Glee star opens up about battling anorexia as a teen. She also reveals that she terminated a pregnancy while filming Glee in 2010.
Rivera, who is now mother to 11-month-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey, got pregnant in 2010. The father was now-husband Ryan Dorsey, whom Rivera later reunited with and married in 2014. At the time the actress, who played Santana on the Fox hit show, opted to focus on her career and scheduled an abortion on her day off from filming.
"It was very scary to open up about everything," Rivera told People about her book. "It's not something a lot of people talk about, but I think they should. I know some people might read it and say, 'What the hell?' But I hope someone out there gets something out of it.
"I hope Josey will read it one day," she added. "I hope it gives him a better perspective on the issues women face."
Rivera also took to Twitter to explain her "good intentions" in sharing her story.
"I set out to write a book that was true to myself and would hopefully help others along the way," she wrote. "Media will always distort anything. I hope that you all enjoy my story and respect my good intentions in sharing them with you."
