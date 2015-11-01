This Halloween, Naya Rivera gave her fans a special treat: the first photo of her newborn son, Josey Hollis Dorsey.
Josey, now 6 weeks old, is the first child for the former Glee star and her husband, actor Ryan Dorsey. Despite a skeleton onesie, this little guy looks anything but spooky. Seriously, just check out that megawatt smile.
While Rivera offered up one Halloween image of Josey, proud dad Dorsey sent out a separate pic. "Trick or treat from my Skeleton Boy," he wrote about his little boy, who was born September 17 in Los Angeles. The kid's got star quality, that's for sure.
Rivera and Dorsey married last July, just a few months after the actress ended her engagement to rapper Big Sean. In February, the couple announced they were expecting their first child, with an Instagram post shouting "Bun in the oven!"
Who knows what they'll leak on Insta next?
