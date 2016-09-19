Cuba Gooding Jr. Drops Cryptic Hint About American Horror Story

Cuba Gooding Jr. has some things to say about what's to come on American Horror Story.
The actor, who is definitely not Terrence Howard, spoke at a Vanity Fair Primetime Emmy Nominee Party. Though the show has premiered and we indeed have a theme, details about what's to come are still sparse.
He said of the show's early seasons that they accomplished in 13 episodes what The Twilight Zone accomplished in one. He meant it as praise, but that's a compliment so backhanded that it borders on a roast.
“This season, remember I said that,” Gooding Jr. told Vanity Fair. “When you see this season, you’ll realize how to interpret that Twilight Zone idea to an entire other level. When your head goes ‘boom’ and you’ve got brains all over the wall, you’re going to be like, ‘Motherf---ing Cuba Gooding Jr.‘ I wish I could tell you when it happens, but I can’t.”
Gooding, Jr. made a punishingly vague statement about working with costar André Holland, who is playing the "real version" of the same character.
“I’m just trying to phrase this so I can keep myself safe,” Gooding Jr. told Vanity Fair. “Because I don’t want anybody get mad at me. Because they never give you information. When I go, ‘Who’s playing the real Matt?’ They go, ‘André’ and I go ‘from The Knick? Oh my god, I love that guy, I can’t wait to see him. . .’”
So, make of that what you will. We're honestly not sure.
